Center for Pain Management acquires Indiana Spine & Pain Institute

The Center for Pain Management has acquired Indiana Spine & Pain Institute.

Indiana Spine & Pain Institute has three locations in Evansville, Jasper and Rockport, according to a Jan. 30 news release from the Center for Pain Management.

The interventional pain practices specialize in treating acute and chronic pain.

The acquisition brings the Center for Pain Management's total of Indiana clinics to seven.

The Center for Pain Management is supported by the American Pain Consortium, a network of interventional pain management practices and pain-focused ASCs.

American Pain Consortium recently acquired the Indiana Pain Centers Evansville surgery center.