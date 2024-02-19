3 ASC spine procedures see reimbursement cuts 

Three of the most common ASC procedures are seeing reimbursement cuts in 2024, according to a recent report from VMG Health.

Here are the procedures, followed by their estimated Medicare reimbursements for 2023 and 2024.

CPT code 63685: Insertion or replacement of spinal neurostimulator pulse generator or receiver, direct or inductive coupling

2023 reimbursement: $314

2024 reimbursement: $192

CPT code 27447: Total knee arthroplasty

2023 reimbursement: $263

2024 reimbursement: $255

CPT code 27130: Total hip arthroplasty

2023 reimbursement: $130

2024 reimbursement: $126





