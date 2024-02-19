3 ASC spine procedures see reimbursement cuts 

Three of the most common ASC procedures are seeing reimbursement cuts in 2024, according to a recent report from VMG Health.
Here are the procedures, followed by their estimated Medicare reimbursements for 2023 and 2024.
CPT code 63685: Insertion or replacement of spinal neurostimulator pulse generator or receiver, direct or inductive coupling
2023 reimbursement: $314
2024 reimbursement: $192
CPT code 27447: Total knee arthroplasty
2023 reimbursement: $263
2024 reimbursement: $255
CPT code 27130: Total hip arthroplasty
2023 reimbursement: $130
2024 reimbursement: $126