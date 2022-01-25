10 spine ASCs to know

Here are ten spine-driven ASCs to know:

Arctic Surgery Center (Anchorage, Alaska)

The Arctic Surgery Center is a private, independent ASC that has been awarded The Joint Commission's standard of excellence. It boasts a 98 percent patient satisfaction rate according to its website. The center offers micro laser surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedics, and pain management services.

Hoag Orthopedic Institute Surgery Center-Newport Beach (Calif.)

The Hoag Orthopedic Institute Surgery Center-Newport Beach was founded in 1999 and is a fully licensed and accredited ambulatory surgery center specializing in orthopedic surgery, spine surgery and pain management. Previously known as the Orthopedic Surgery Center of Orange County, the 14,000-square-foot ASC houses four operating rooms.

Epic Surgical (Murray, Utah)

Eighteen surgeons operate out of Epic Surgical 's two locations. The ASC has performed 287 procedures, according to its website. Its surgeons include orthopedic surgeons, one general surgeon, and one pain management specialist.

OrthoArkansas Surgery Center (Little Rock, Ark.)

OrthoArkansas spans 10 locations, including its Little Rock ASC. There are six spine surgeons, one neurosurgeon and six nonsurgical spine physicians on staff. The center's clinicians offer treatment across 10 orthopedic specialties.

Surgery Center at Lutheran (Wheat Ridge, Colo.)

The Surgery Center at Lutheran is an SCA affiliate with 18 physician partners in ownership. Its physician staff includes neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, ENT specialists, podiatrists, pain specialists and anesthesiologists.

Peak One Surgery Center (Frisco, Colo.)

Peak One Surgery Center is a joint venture ASC between local surgeons and St. Anthony’s Summit Medical Center, also in Frisco. The center opened in 2005. It houses three operating rooms, and its physicians offer services including ophthalmology, orthopedic, pain management and podiatry procedures.

First State Surgery Center (Newark, Del.)

First State Surgery Center was founded in 2001, and its staff has performed more than 116,000 cases since then, according to its website. Five interventional spine surgeons and 17 orthopedic surgeons operate out of the ASC.

Neurological & Spine Institute Ambulatory Surgery Center (Savannah, Ga.)

Established in 1977, The Neurological & Spine Institute is one of the largest private neurosurgical practices on the East Coast, according to its website. The facility is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and includes nine neurosurgeons.

Crow Valley Surgery Center (Bettendorf, Iowa)

Crow Valley Surgery Center is a multispecialty surgery facility owned by ORA Orthopedics and Genesis Medical Center, both based in the Quad Cities area. Twenty-seven physicians operate out of the ASC, which is fully certified by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and CMS.

North Meridian Surgery Center (Carmel, Ind.)

North Meridian Surgery Center is a freestanding, physician-owned ASC. It was founded in 1994 and performs an average of 3,500 procedures per year, according to its website. The center staff includes 19 spine surgeons and eight minimally invasive spine specialists.