10 spine ASCs to know

There are more than 3,500 orthopedic ASCs in the U.S., according to 2021 CMS figures, but many of them do not offer spine surgery.

Here are 10 that do:

ASCs do not pay and cannot pay for inclusion on this Becker's list, presented in alphabetical order.

Advanced Surgery Center of Tampa (Fla.). Advanced Surgery Center of Tampa opened in 2015 and has five spine specialists, including Navdeep Jassal, MD. Dr. Jassal implanted Medtronic's Vanta spinal cord stimulation system in a patient in August, making the facility one of the first to perform the procedure.

American Center for Spine and Neurosurgery (Libertyville, Ill.). The American Center for Spine and Neurosurgery specializes in minimally invasive techniques, serving more than 4,000 patients from around the world.

Edmonds (Wash.) Orthopedic Center. Edmonds Orthopedic Center has nine surgeons. Specialties include spine, hip, knee, shoulder, hand and wrist, foot and ankle and elbow treatments.

Fox Valley Orthopedics (Geneva, Ill.). Fox Valley Orthopedics has seven offices in Illinois and two spine surgeons. The ASC was the first in Illinois to offer and perform same-day total shoulder replacement surgery. Eric Bartel, MD, is one of just a few surgeons in the state to perform three-piece total ankle replacements. Vishal Mehta, MD, is credited with pioneering prochondrix augmentation surgery.

Microspine (Scottsdale, Ariz.). Microspine was founded and operated by Issada Thongtrangan, MD. He treats a variety of spine conditions including herniated discs, back pain and lumbar degenerative disc disease.

MountainView Spine Center (Louisville, Colo.). MountainView Spine Center is operated by Joseph Morreale, MD. The practice specializes in disc replacement and endoscopic spine surgery.

Resurgens Spine Center (Atlanta). Resurgens Spine Center is part of Resurgens Orthopaedics. It has 12 spine surgeons and 10 physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, a spokesperson said in an email to Becker's.

Sinkov Spine Center (Las Vegas). Sinkov Spine Center is operated by Vladimir Sinkov, MD, who specializes in minimally invasive techniques. Dr. Sinkov has more than 10 years of experience and opened the practice in 2020.

Watauga Orthopaedics (Johnson City, Tenn.). Watauga Orthopaedics was founded in 1950 by Howell Sherrod, MD, and has three locations. In the last decade, the practice, which has two spine surgeons, has expanded its services to include total joint replacements, sports medicine, arthroscopy and more.

Wisconsin Brain & Spine Center (Altoona). Wisconsin Brain & Spine Center has two surgeons, Phillip Porter, MD, and Kamal Thapar, MD, PhD. The practice is part of OakLeaf Medical Network.