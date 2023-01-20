10 spine ASCs to know

Below are 10 notable ASCs that offer spine surgery:

Bienville Surgery Center (Vancleave, Miss.): The 7,500 square foot ambulatory surgical center is AAAHC accredited and Medicare approved. It has two operating rooms and 25 employees, including surgeons, nurses and surgical technicians. The facility is the first in its state to offer ExcelsiusGPS robotic navigation spine surgery and has four spine surgeons including Charles Winters, MD, Christopher Burks, MD, Eric Graham, MD, and Joseph Cox, MD.





Christiana Spine Center (Newark, Del.): This spine center offers treatment of spinal pathology, spinal pathology manual physical therapy, fluoroscopic spine procedures and surgery. Diagnostic workup care includes electrodiagnostic and imaging studies such as MRIs. Imagine services are interpreted by Anton Delport, MD, the facility's subspecialty musculoskeletal radiologist. The center prioritizes conservative treatment for pain relief care.





Midtown Surgical Center (Delray Beach, Fla.): This center offers cervical and lumbar disc herniation surgeries, discectomies, kyphoplasties and minimally invasive rhizotomy pain relief procedures. The facility has two operating rooms, a minor procedure room and a six-bed post-operation room recovery unit.





Minimally Invasive Surgical Institute (Mission Viejo, Calif.): The institute is made up of nine physicians and provides minimally invasive neurological and orthopedic procedures. These procedures include cervical disc and fusion surgeries, laser spine surgery, spinal fusion surgery and more. It also offers pain management injections. The facility is Medicare approved.





Parkview SurgeryONE (Fort Wayne, Ind.): The 65,000-square-foot facility opened in 2010. It began with Ortho NorthEast in 1990, the first freestanding outpatient surgery center in the region. In 2013, Ortho NorthEast partnered with Parkview Regional Medical Center. The center cares for an estimated 7,000 patients per year, according to its website. Some of the most common procedures performed are lumbar and cervical spine discectomies.





Prairie Spine and Pain Institute (Peoria, Ill.): Founded by spine surgeon Richard Kube, MD, the center offers an array of spine surgeries only to be used as a last resort to treating pain. It uses minimally invasive procedure practices and prioritizes mobility as well as fast recovery. It has another location in Marion, Ill.





Presidio Surgery Center (San Francisco): The center has been providing outpatient surgery since 1989 and is accredited by The Joint Commission. It is also Medicare certified and was named a regional Center of Excellence for outpatient surgery, according to its website. The facility's spine team includes Brian Andrews, MD, Frank Valone, MD, and Ray Oshtory, MD.





The Bonati Institute (Hudson, Fla.): Led by spine surgeon Alfred Bonati, MD, the facility has performed over 75,000 of their patented spine procedures over the 35 years since its opening. The surgical team also includes Craig Wolff, MD, Thomas Nowak, MD, and Todd Keuther, MD. It most often performs cervical, lumbar and thoracic spine procedures.





UnaSource Surgery Center (Troy, Mich.): This center has over 60 board-certified surgeons specializing in joint surgery, spine surgery, orthopedic care and more. Common outpatient spine surgeries provided are kyphoplasty, cervical and lumbar laminectomy, discectomy, disc replacement and spinal fusion. The facility has five operating rooms and 18 private patient care suites.





Westmont (Ill.) Surgery Center: This facility, owned by Downers Grove, Ill.-based Duly Health and Care, provides muscular and spinal procedures. It offers anterior cervical disc replacement, anterior cervical fusion, anterior lumbar fusion, lateral interbody fusion, lumbar decompression, lumbar microdiscectomy and posterior lumbar fusion. The center was founded by Ronjon Paul, MD, who was the first surgeon to win the Physician of the Year Award from Duly Health and Care in 2016.