10 most common complications after ASC spine surgery: Study

The most common complications after spine surgery at ASCs are gastrointestinal, with vascular being the most infrequent, according to a study published in Clinical Spine Surgery in April.

The analysis is based on several studies that total 11,245 patients who had spine surgery at a surgery center. Studies reported techniques including open, minimally invasive surgery, endoscopic, microsurgery and combined techniques.

Here are the 10 most common complications patients experience after undergoing spine surgery at an ASC, based on a percentage of the cases identified in the study:

1. Gastrointestinal: 1.12 percent

2. Urologic: 0.80 percent

3. Wound site: 0.68 percent

4. Transient neurological: 0.67 percent

5. persistent neurological: 0.61 percent

6. Pulmonary: 0.60 percent

7. Musculoskeletal/spine/operative: 0.59 percent

8. Pain related: 0.57 percent

9. Cardiac: 0.29 percent

10. Vascular: 0.25 percent