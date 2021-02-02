What patients pay for 8 ENT procedures

Using CMS' procedure price lookup tool, consumers can view the average payment for common procedures in ASCs and hospital outpatient departments.

Here are the average costs for eight common ENT procedures:

Removal of tonsils patient age 12 or over (42826)

ASC: $262

HOPD: $574

Removal of tonsils and adenoid glands patient age 12 or over (42821)

ASC: $273

HOPD: $585

Removal of tonsils patient younger than age 12 (42825)

ASC: $503

HOPD: $1,024

Removal of tonsils and adenoid glands patient younger than age 12 (42820):

ASC: $508

HOPD: $1,029

Adenoidectomy, primary; age 12 or over (42831)

ASC: $257

HOPD: $569

Adenoidectomy, secondary; age 12 or over (42836)

ASC: $260

HOPD: $572

Incision, aspiration, and/or inflation of eardrum (69420)

ASC: $44

HOPD: $64

Incision, aspiration, and inflation of eardrum under anesthesia (69421)

ASC: $241

HOPD: $553

