What patients pay for 8 ENT procedures
Using CMS' procedure price lookup tool, consumers can view the average payment for common procedures in ASCs and hospital outpatient departments.
Here are the average costs for eight common ENT procedures:
Removal of tonsils patient age 12 or over (42826)
ASC: $262
HOPD: $574
Removal of tonsils and adenoid glands patient age 12 or over (42821)
ASC: $273
HOPD: $585
Removal of tonsils patient younger than age 12 (42825)
ASC: $503
HOPD: $1,024
Removal of tonsils and adenoid glands patient younger than age 12 (42820):
ASC: $508
HOPD: $1,029
Adenoidectomy, primary; age 12 or over (42831)
ASC: $257
HOPD: $569
Adenoidectomy, secondary; age 12 or over (42836)
ASC: $260
HOPD: $572
Incision, aspiration, and/or inflation of eardrum (69420)
ASC: $44
HOPD: $64
Incision, aspiration, and inflation of eardrum under anesthesia (69421)
ASC: $241
HOPD: $553
