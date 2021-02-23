10 more ENT physicians to know

Here are 10 more ENTs to know:

1. Brad Marple, MD. UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas). Dr. Marple is a nationally recognized ENT with expertise in surgical care or sinonasal diseases. He's been named a "Super Doctor" by Texas Monthly and a "Best Doctor" by D Magazine.

2. Joshua Gottschall, MD. AdventHealth for Children Florida Hospital for Children (Orlando, Fla.). Dr. Gottschall is an ENT who sees pediatric patients. He received his medical degree at SUNY at Buffalo (N.Y.) School of Medicine and completed a residency at Detroit-based Henry Ford Hospital.

3. Reza Rahbar, DMD, MD. Boston Children's Hospital. Dr. Rabhar has clinical expertise in pediatric airway disorders and head and neck tumors. He's been an ENT at Boston Children's Hospital since 1998.

4. Melissa McBrien, MD. Oakland ENT (West Bloomfield, Mich.). Dr. McBrien received her undergraduate and medical degrees at Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan and completed her residency at Chicago-based Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Her clinical interests include pediatric otolaryngology and surgical treatment of sinus disease for all ages.

5. Sam Huh, MD. Mount Sinai Brooklyn (N.Y.). Dr. Huh has practiced at Mount Sinai Brooklyn for the past 17 years. His surgical interests include adenotonsillectomy, nasal septal and sinus surgery and myringotomy.

6. Claire Lawlor, MD. Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.). Dr. Lawlor is a pediatric ENT with special interests including obstructive sleep, airway lesions and difficulty swallowing. She is the former chair of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery section for residents and fellows.

7. Marc Guay, MD. University Hospitals Sheffield Health Center (Sheffield Village, Ohio). Dr. Guay is a clinical instructor at the CWRU School of Medicine. He received his medical degree at Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola University of Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and did his residency at Cleveland Clinic.

8. James Rocco, MD, PhD. James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research institute at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus). Dr. Rocco's clinical expertise includes ear cancer, skull base tumors and maxillary sinus cancers. He's chair of the department of otolaryngology-head and neck surgery and director of the head and neck disease specific research group.

9. Nicole Daamen, MD. Antioch Medical Center (Calif.). Dr. Daamen has a special interest in sinus and voice surgery. She received her medical degree and completed an internship at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University. She completed her residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

10. Laurence DiNardo, MD. VCU Medical Center (Richmond, Va.). Dr. DiNardo is the chair of the otolaryngology department at Richmond-based Virginia Commonwealth University Health. His clinical and research interests include head and neck surgery and advanced endoscopic sinus and skull base techniques.

