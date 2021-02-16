10 ENT physicians to know

Here are 10 ENT physicians to know:

1. Stacey Ishman, MD. Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Dr. Ishman grew up knowing she wanted to be a doctor and became interested in otolaryngology as a medical student at Chicago-based Rush Medical College. Her research focuses on treating obstructive sleep apnea in children.

2. Andrea Vambutas, MD. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.). Dr. Vambutas is nationally recognized as a leader in immune mediated hearing loss. She's senior vice president and executive director of head and neck services at Northwell Health and is chair of otolaryngology at Hempstead, N.Y.-based Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

3. Ronald Hanson, MD. St. Cloud (Minn.) ENT. Dr. Hanson joined St. Cloud ENT in 1988. He received his medical degree from Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota Medical School and completed his otolaryngology residency at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic.

4. Joseph Paydarfar, MD. Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Dr. Paydarfar's areas of focus include head and neck cancer and head and neck reconstruction. He's an associate professor of surgery at Hanover, N.H.-based Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.

5. Robin Dyleski, MD. Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center. Dr. Dyleski is a pediatric otolaryngologist and director of Loma Linda University Medical Center's division of pediatric otolaryngology. She was featured in a 2018 patient story after performing surgery on a newborn baby with congenital high airway obstruction syndrome during a C-section.

6. Audrey Baker, MD. Banner University Medicine Multispecialty Surgery Clinic (Tucson, Ariz.). Dr. Baker's clinical interests include head and neck malignancies. She's an associate professor of otolaryngology and director of the otolaryngology residency program at the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Tucson.

7. George Wanna, MD. Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (New York City). Dr. Wanna's clinical focuses include cochlear implants, hearing loss, middle ear infection and audiometry. He's the director at large for the North American Skull Base Society and was inducted to the Collegium Oto-Rhino-Laryngologicum Amicitiae Sacrum.

8. Jeffery Bumpous, MD. University of Louisville (Ky.) School of Medicine. Dr. Bumpous predominantly works in head and neck cancer, and in a video feature he said he enjoys the problem-solving aspects of otolaryngology. He's a professor and chair of the otolaryngology department at the University of Louisville.

9. Amit Agrawal, MD. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus). Dr. Agrawal is an ENT with a special interest in treating head and neck cancer. He's an assistant professor in the Ohio State University's department of otolaryngology and has been published in four textbooks and several journals.

10. Chau Nguyen, MD. Anacapa Surgical Associates (Ventura, Calif.). Dr. Nguyen is the director of otolaryngology and an assistant clinical professor at the University of California Los Angeles. He received his medical degree at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and completed a residency at Tampa-based University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Email Carly Behm at cbehm@beckershealthcare.com to nominate ENTs for future lists.

