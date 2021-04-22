Why ASCs are the key to orthopedic success: Q&A with Dr. Mark Kerner

As traditional areas of profit for orthopedic surgeons are in flux, some orthopedic surgeons think an ASC focus is the way to maintain profit.

Orthopedic surgeon Mark Kerner, MD, of Hampton Roads Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Newport News, Va., spoke to Becker's ASC Review on how orthopedic surgeons should focus on ASCs.

Question: What could make or break an orthopedic practice in the next two years?

Dr. Matt Kerner: There is an increasing premium on astute management and staff. Margins throughout orthopedic medicine are tightening, insurance companies have realized little pushback from surgical denials and expenses are increasing.

Previous areas of profit — real estate, MRI, physical therapy — have dramatically smaller margins than in decades past. The profit center that is peaking is the ASC. To remain competitive, orthopedic groups will need to astutely manage these businesses to maintain the ancillary income stream that is crucial to meeting income expectations. It is not medicine. It's business.

More articles on surgery centers:

8 joint-venture ASCs opened or announced recently

Kaiser Permanente in 2021: 5 ASC moves

USPI's Q1 case volume down 6.5% from 2019: 5 notes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.