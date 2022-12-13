West Virginia hospital now performing same-day total joint replacements

Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital in Kingwood, W. Va., is now offering same-day total joint replacement procedures, the hospital announced in a release shared with Becker's Dec. 13.

The announcement follows the successful completion of the first total knee and total hip replacements earlier this month. The surgeries were completed by Steven McLaughlin, MD, an orthopedic surgeon at the hospital.

"Offering same-day total joint replacement surgeries will allow us to help our patients return to their highest level of function with renewed mobility, and hopefully to a life free of pain," Dr. McLaughlin said in the release.

Preston Memorial Hospital is a member of Mon Health System, which serves patients in North Central West Virginia across six hospitals. Mon Health is also involved in several joint ventures, including the Mon Health Center for Outpatient Surgery.