Here are eight private equity giants that have a hand in the orthopedic industry and their affiliated platforms:

Alvarez & Marsal Capital: United Musculoskeletal Partners

Archimedes Health Investors: M2 Orthopedics

FFL Partners: U.S. Orthopaedic Partners

Shore Capital Partners: Triumph Orthopedics and PartnerCare

Stone Point Capital: American Orthopedic Partners

Trinity Hunt Partners: UnityMSK

Trivest: GrowthOrtho

Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe: United Musculoskeletal Partners