Healthgrades ranked the top hospitals for outpatient joint replacements in 2023, including five in New Jersey.

The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in outpatient knee and hip procedures.

The five best hospitals in New Jersey for outpatient joint replacements in 2023:

Hackensack University Medical Center

Morristown Medical Center

Penn Medicine Princeton Health (Plainsboro)

Valley Hospital (Ridgewood)

Jefferson Stratford Hospital