Orthopedic surgeons per capita for all 50 states

Marcus Robertson -  

Almost 23,000 orthopedic surgeons practice in the U.S., according to Definitive Healthcare's PhysicianView, which includes data on more than 2 million physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals in the U.S.

New Hampshire is the state with the most orthopedic surgeons per capita, while New Mexico is the state with the fewest. Texas, despite ranking number 19 for orthopedic ASCs per capita, comes in next to last for orthopedic surgeons per capita.

All 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by orthopedic surgeons per capita:

StatePopulationOrthopedic surgeons
Orthopedic surgeons per 100,000 people
New Hampshire 1,377,529 156 11.32
Wyoming 576,851 63 10.92
Montana 1,084,225 111 10.24
South Dakota 886,667 88 9.92
Alaska 733,391 69 9.41
Connecticut 3,605,944 331 9.18
Minnesota 5,706,494 522 9.15
Rhode Island 1,097,379 99 9.02
Idaho 1,839,106 163 8.86
Maine 1,362,359 115 8.44
Nebraska 1,961,504 165 8.41
District of Columbia 689,545 58 8.41
Vermont 643,077 54 8.40
Colorado 5,773,714 481 8.33
Massachusetts 7,029,917 583 8.29
Maryland 6,177,224 497 8.05
Wisconsin 5,893,718 472 8.01
Pennsylvania 13,002,700 995 7.65
Ohio 11,799,448 902 7.64
North Dakota 779,094 59 7.57
Kansas 2,937,880 222 7.56
Louisiana 4,657,757 351 7.54
Delaware 989,948 73 7.37
Missouri 6,154,913 453 7.36
Tennessee 6,910,840 508 7.35
Utah 3,271,616 240 7.34
New Jersey 9,288,994 680 7.32
Washington 7,705,281 549 7.12
Michigan 10,077,331 713 7.08
Kentucky 4,505,836 316 7.01
North Carolina 10,439,388 732 7.01
New York 20,201,249 1415 7.00
Indiana 6,785,528 474 6.99
Oregon 4,237,256 294 6.94
Alabama 5,024,279 347 6.91
South Carolina 5,118,425 347 6.78
West Virginia 1,793,716 121 6.75
Florida 21,538,187 1406 6.53
Iowa 3,190,369 208 6.52
Illinois 12,812,508 831 6.49
Oklahoma 3,959,353 256 6.47
Virginia 8,631,393 548 6.35
Georgia 10,711,908 668 6.24
Arizona 7,151,502 442 6.18
California 39,538,223 2406 6.09
Mississippi 2,961,279 178 6.01
Arkansas 3,011,524 178 5.91
Hawaii 1,455,271 85 5.84
Nevada 3,104,614 179 5.77
Texas 29,145,505 1621 5.56
New Mexico 2,117,522 116 5.48

