Orthopedic ASC opens in New York

The Center for Advanced Ambulatory Surgery in Malta, N.Y., opened to patients Sept. 8.

The ASC is the result of a partnership between Albany, N.Y.-based Bone & Joint Center, the Albany (N.Y.) Med health system and Saratoga (N.Y.) Hospital.

The $19.1 million facility was built to meet the growing demand for outpatient orthopedic and spine surgeries, according to a Sept. 8 news release from Albany Med.

The center features eight preoperative bays, six surgical suites and eight postoperative bays and six discharge rooms. It also has Zimmer Biomet's ROSA robot-assisted knee surgery system and Mizuho OSI's Hana surgery tables for hip replacement. The location's second floor houses physician offices for the Bone & Joint Center.