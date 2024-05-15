OrthoIndy breaks ground on new ASC

Indianapolis-based OrthoIndy and Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health have broken ground on an ASC in West Lafayette, Ind., according to a May 15 report from the Herald Journal.

The 44,000-square-foot facility will feature an orthopedic clinic, ASC and orthopedic urgent care and imaging.

It is expected to be complete in 2025. The ASC will offer specialties including total joint replacement, hand and upper extremity, sports medicine, shoulder, arthroscopy, general orthopedics and foot and lower extremity.