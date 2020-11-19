Oregon Surgical Institute hits 1,000 total joint procedures

Beaverton-based Oregon Surgical Institute reached a milestone of performing 1,000 outpatient total joint replacements, according to a Nov. 12 press release from Regent Surgical Health.

In a joint venture with surgeon partners and Regent Surgical Health, OSI quickly boosted its percent of eligible total joint patients from 30 percent to 70 percent, the release said. OSI also introduced robot-assisted technology to improve precision of knee and hip replacement surgeries, leading to better patient outcomes.

"We have experienced a tremendous shift in outpatient surgery and our 1000th total joint case represents an important achievement for everyone on our team," OSI Partner James Ballard, MD, said in the release. "It is a culmination of years of training and outstanding collaboration among all members of our surgical and clinical care team, and at the heart of our success is our commitment to quality care and exceptional outcomes for our patients."

Read the full press release here.

