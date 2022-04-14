Oakland A's pitcher chooses ASC for Tommy John surgery

Oakland A's pitcher Deolis Guerra underwent collateral ligament reconstructive surgery in his throwing arm's elbow, the team said April 14.

The surgery was performed by Keith Meister, MD, at the Texas Metroplex Institute Surgical Center in Arlington. Dr. Meister performed the surgery using a palmaris longus tendon graft.

The team said the procedure went well, with no known complications. Mr. Guerra will remain in Arlington until April 15 before returning to Oakland, Calif., for rehabilitation.