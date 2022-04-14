Oakland A's pitcher chooses ASC for Tommy John surgery

Marcus Robertson -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large
Save to MyBeckers

Oakland A's pitcher Deolis Guerra underwent collateral ligament reconstructive surgery in his throwing arm's elbow, the team said April 14.

The surgery was performed by Keith Meister, MD, at the Texas Metroplex Institute Surgical Center in Arlington. Dr. Meister performed the surgery using a palmaris longus tendon graft.

The team said the procedure went well, with no known complications. Mr. Guerra will remain in Arlington until April 15 before returning to Oakland, Calif., for rehabilitation.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast