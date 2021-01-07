Muve ASCs 1st in Pennsylvania to secure Joint Commission certification — 4 things to know

Two Muve Health ASCs in Pennsylvania, part of Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth, became the first ASCs in the state to receive Advanced Certification for Total Hip and Knee Replacement from The Joint Commission.

Four things to know:

1. The Muve Warminster, Pa., and Muve West Chester, Pa., facilities join 10 other ASCs in the U.S. with the certification, including Muve Lakeway (Texas), according to The Joint Commission.

2. The certification recognizes centers that meet high standards and performance measures across the continuum of care.

3. The Joint Commission's Total Hip and Knee Replacement certification is the only certification in partnership with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, according to a news release.

4. ValueHealth's Muve total joint centers follow a value-based model that is designed to deliver predictable costs for patients and payers, according to the company.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.