St. Louis-based Orthopedic Associates' Des Peres Square Surgery Center has completed its 1,000th total joint replacement.

The ASC is located next to Orthopedic Associates' main office, and is led by orthopedic surgeons Christopher Mudd, MD, Ryan Pitts, MD, James Burke, MD, Robert Kramer, MD, and Richard Hulsey, MD, according to a May 16 press release sent to Becker's.

The 1,000 procedures include same-day hip, knee and shoulder replacements.