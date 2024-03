Orthopedic surgeons Harlan Slesnick, MD, and Frantz Lerebours, MD, performed shoulder surgery on Miami Heat player Josh Richardson.

The labrum procedure was performed at Doctors Hospital Ambulatory Surgical Center in Coral Gables, Fla., according to a March 6 news release from the NBA.

Mr. Richardson will miss the remainder of the season but is expected to make a full recovery. He played in 43 games this season.