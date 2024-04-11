Meet the leaders of the 9 best hospitals in New York for joint replacements

Healthgrades recently released its rankings for the best hospitals in the U.S. for joint replacements, including nine in New York.
The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in knee and hip replacements.
Read more on the publication's ranking methodology here.
Here are the leaders of the New York hospitals and health systems that were included in the rankings:
Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Dennis McKenna, MD, president and CEO
- Frances Spreer Albert, executive vice president, COO and CFO
Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City)
- Bryan Kelly, MD, president, CEO and surgeon-in-chief emeritus
- Douglas Padgett, MD, medical director and surgeon-in-chief
- Stacey Malakoff, executive vice president and treasurer
- Irene Koch, executive vice president, chief legal officer and secretary
Northwell Health Huntington Hospital
- Jean Marie Cacciabaudo, MD, medical director
- Nick Fitterman, MD, executive director
- Marie Giordano-Mulligan, RN, chief nursing officer
Northwell Health Long Island Jewish Medical Center (New Hyde Park)
- Michael Gitman, MD, executive director
- Mathew Foley, MD, emergency medicine
- Margaret Murphy, RN, associate executive director, patient care services and chief nursing officer
New York Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)
- Steven Corwin, MD, president and CEO
- Brian Donley, MD, executive vice president and COO
- Jennings Aske, senior vice president and chief information security officer
- Deepa Kumaraiah, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer
Guthrie Lourdes Hospital (Binghamton)
- Edmund Sabanegh, MD, president and CEO
- Lisa Esolen, MD, executive vice president and chief quality officer
- Matt Huff, executive vice president and CFO
- Robert Kruklitis, MD, PhD, executive vice president and chief clinical officer
- Debra Raupers, RN, chief nursing officer
Catholic Health Sisters of Charity Hospital (Buffalo)
- Joyce Markiewicz, president and CEO
- James Garvey, executive vice president and COO
- David Macholz, CFO
- Rebecca McCormick-Boyle, BSN, chief integration officer
Northwell Health South Shore University Hospital (Bay Shore)
- Irene Macyk, PhD, RN, executive director
- Jay Enden, MD, medical director
- Ralph Civello, RN, associate executive director of patient care services and chief nursing officer
- William O'Connell, RN, deputy executive director
St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center (Roslyn)
- Charles Lucore, MD, president
- Ann Cella, RN, senior vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer
- Sam-Young Chwe, senior vice president, COO and CFO
- Patricia Daye, vice president of ambulatory services