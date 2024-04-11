Meet the leaders of the 9 best hospitals in New York for joint replacements

Healthgrades recently released its rankings for the best hospitals in the U.S. for joint replacements, including nine in New York.

The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in knee and hip replacements.

Read more on the publication's ranking methodology here.

Here are the leaders of the New York hospitals and health systems that were included in the rankings:

Albany Medical Center Hospital

Dennis McKenna, MD, president and CEO

Frances Spreer Albert, executive vice president, COO and CFO

Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City)

Bryan Kelly, MD, president, CEO and surgeon-in-chief emeritus

Douglas Padgett, MD, medical director and surgeon-in-chief

Stacey Malakoff, executive vice president and treasurer

Irene Koch, executive vice president, chief legal officer and secretary

Northwell Health Huntington Hospital

Jean Marie Cacciabaudo, MD, medical director

Nick Fitterman, MD, executive director

Marie Giordano-Mulligan, RN, chief nursing officer

Northwell Health Long Island Jewish Medical Center (New Hyde Park)

Michael Gitman, MD, executive director

Mathew Foley, MD, emergency medicine

Margaret Murphy, RN, associate executive director, patient care services and chief nursing officer

New York Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)

Steven Corwin, MD, president and CEO

Brian Donley, MD, executive vice president and COO

Jennings Aske, senior vice president and chief information security officer

Deepa Kumaraiah, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer

Guthrie Lourdes Hospital (Binghamton)

Edmund Sabanegh, MD, president and CEO

Lisa Esolen, MD, executive vice president and chief quality officer

Matt Huff, executive vice president and CFO

Robert Kruklitis, MD, PhD, executive vice president and chief clinical officer

Debra Raupers, RN, chief nursing officer

Catholic Health Sisters of Charity Hospital (Buffalo)

Joyce Markiewicz, president and CEO

James Garvey, executive vice president and COO

David Macholz, CFO

Rebecca McCormick-Boyle, BSN, chief integration officer

Northwell Health South Shore University Hospital (Bay Shore)

Irene Macyk, PhD, RN, executive director

Jay Enden, MD, medical director

Ralph Civello, RN, associate executive director of patient care services and chief nursing officer

William O'Connell, RN, deputy executive director

St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center (Roslyn)