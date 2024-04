Meet the leaders of the 16 best hospitals in Florida for joint replacements

Healthgrades recently released its rankings for the best hospitals in the U.S. for joint replacements, including 16 in Florida.

The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in knee and hip replacements.

Read more on the publication's ranking methodology here.

Here are the leaders of the Florida hospitals and health systems that were included in the rankings:

HCA Florida Blake Hospital (Bradenton)

Steve Young, CEO

Paige Laughlin, COO

Andrew Smith, CFO

Sanjiv Tewari, MD, chief medical officer

Todd Haner, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer

HCA Florida Capital Hospital (Tallahassee)

Chris Mosley, CEO

Tavarres Jefferson, COO

Trey Blake, MD, chief medical officer

Francisca Thai, CFO

Tara Beth Anderson, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer

HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital (Port Charlotte)

Michael Ehrat, CEO

HCA Florida JFK Hospital (Atlantis)

Ken West, CEO

Tom Schlemmer, CFO

Alex Paya, MD, chief medical officer

Damon Barrett, COO

HCA Florida Kendall Hospital (Miami)

Ben Harris, CEO

Joe Britner, COO

Vickie Magurean, CFO

Lizette Otero, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer

Sean Benoit, MD, chief medical officer

HCA Florida Lake City Hospital

Jill Adams, CEO

HCA Florida Memorial Hospital (Jacksonville)

Reed Hammond, CEO

Tammy Razmic, COO

Kevin McKeown, CFO

Albert Holt, MD, chief medical officer

David Threatt, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer

HCA Florida North Florida Hospital (Gainesville)

C. Eric Lawson, CEO

Kristy Redd-Hachey, CFO

John Gerhold, COO

Sherrie Somers, DO, chief medical officer

HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital (Brooksville)

Ken Wicker, CEO

Sam Boadi, COO

Keri Pintozzi, CFO

David Slovut, MD, PhD, chief medical officer

Sheila Sanders, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer

HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

Alan Keesee, CEO

Tom Eisel, CFO

Isaiah Zirkle, COO

Sabrina Braun, DNP, chief nursing officer

HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital

Robert Meade, CEO

Todd Cruz, RN, chief nursing officer

Jennifer Bocker, MD, chief medical officer

Charles Schwaner, CFO

Kelly Malloy, COO

HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital (Port Saint Lucie)

Corey Lovelace, CEO

Nicole Garlinghouse, CFO

Michael Barbera, COO

Jorge Gonzalez Jirau, MD, chief medical officer

Jodi LoDolce, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer

HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

Mike Irvin, CEO

Peter Rossi, MD, chief of staff

Elbert Barnes, MD, chief of medicine

Alene Wright, MD, chief of surgery

Holy Cross Hospital (Fort Lauderdale)

Mark Doyle, president and CEO

Jose Lopez, MD, chief medical officer

Taren O'Brien, MSN, RN, vice president and chief nursing officer

Mayo Clinic in Florida (Jacksonville)

Gianrico Farrugia, MD, CEO and president of Mayo Clinic

Kent Thielen, MD, CEO of Mayo Clinic Florida

Sarasota Memorial Hospital