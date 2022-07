Knee replacement cost by state: HOPD vs. ASC

Alaska is the most expensive state in the U.S. to have a knee-replacement surgery, according to Sidecar Health's care calculator.

Sidecar Health analyzes and collects sources to calculate the average cash price for every procedure, test and drug in the U.S. health system. It updates its database using local market data, published government fee schedules, available provider information and anonymized Sidecar Health transactions. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the average cash prices of routine knee replacement surgeries without abnormal findings in hospital outpatient departments and ASCs in each state and Washington, D.C.:

Alabama

HOPD: $16,903

ASC: $12,829

Alaska

HOPD: $22,873

ASC: $17,360

Arizona

HOPD: $19,129

ASC: $14,518

Arkansas



HOPD: $16,757

ASC: $12,717

California

HOPD: $20,993

ASC: $15,933

Colorado

HOPD: $18,478

ASC: $14,024

Connecticut

HOPD: $20,218

ASC: $15,345

Delaware

HOPD: $19,647

ASC: $14,911

Florida

HOPD: $18,561

ASC: $14,087

Georgia

HOPD: $17,397

ASC: $13,204

Hawaii

HOPD: $17,596

ASC: $13,355

Idaho

HOPD: $17,097

ASC: $12,976

Illinois

HOPD: $19,404

ASC: $14,727

Indiana

HOPD: $17,701

ASC: $13,434

Iowa

HOPD: $16,089

ASC: $12,211

Kansas

HOPD: $16,661

ASC: $12,645

Kentucky

HOPD: $17,048

ASC: $12,939

Louisiana

HOPD: $18,917

ASC: $14,357

Maine

HOPD: $17,090

ASC: $12,970

Maryland

HOPD: $20,121

ASC: $15,271

Massachusetts

HOPD: $20,734

ASC: $15,736

Michigan

HOPD: $19,098

ASC: $14,495

Minnesota

HOPD: $21,496

ASC: $16,314

Mississippi

HOPD: $17,193

ASC: $13,048

Missouri

HOPD: $16,990

ASC: $12,895

Montana

HOPD: $17,678

ASC: $13,417

Nebraska

HOPD: $17,276

ASC: $13,112

Nevada

HOPD: $18,251

ASC: $13,852

New Hampshire

HOPD: $18,308

ASC: $13,894

New Jersey

HOPD: $22,178

ASC: $16,832

New Mexico

HOPD: $16,853

ASC: $12,790

New York

HOPD: $20,868

ASC: $15,838

North Carolina

HOPD: $16,749

ASC: $12,712

North Dakota

HOPD: $18,612

ASC: $14,125

Ohio

HOPD: $17,415

ASC: $13,217

Oklahoma

HOPD: $18,637

ASC: $14,144

Oregon

HOPD: $19,010

ASC: $14,427

Pennsylvania

HOPD: $19,618

ASC: $14,889

Rhode Island

HOPD: $20,912

ASC: $15,871

South Carolina

HOPD: $17,848

ASC: $13,546

South Dakota

HOPD: $16,630

ASC: $12,621

Tennessee

HOPD: $16,773

ASC: $12,730

Texas

HOPD: $18,127

ASC: $13,757

Utah



HOPD: $18,890

ASC: $14,337

Vermont

HOPD: $18,545

ASC: $14,074

Virginia

HOPD: $18,040

ASC: $13,691

Washington

HOPD: $20,123

ASC: $15,272

Washington, D.C.

HOPD: $19,475

ASC: $14,780

West Virginia

HOPD: $18,052

ASC: $13,701

Wisconsin

HOPD: $19,055

ASC: $14,462

Wyoming

HOPD: $18,550

ASC: $14,079