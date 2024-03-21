Knee arthroscopy costs at ASCs vs. HOPDs in each state

The average cost of a knee arthroscopy with cartilage removal at a hospital outpatient department in California is $6,063, compared to $3,959 at an ASC, according to data from insurance company Sidecar Health's cost calculator.

Here is how the average costs for a knee arthroscopy with cartilage removal compare at HOPDs and ASCs in each state and Washington, D.C.:

State

Average cost for outpatient hospitals

Average cost for ASCs

Alabama

$4,882

$3,188

Alaska

$6,606

$4,313

Arizona

$5,525

$3,607

Arkansas

$4,840

$3,160

California

$6,063

$3,959

Colorado

$5,337

$3,484

Connecticut

$5,839

$3,813

Delaware

$5,674

$3,705

District of Columbia

$5,625

$3,672

Florida

$5,361

$3,500

Georgia

$5,025

$3,281

Hawaii

$5,082

$3,318

Idaho

$4,938

$3,224

Illinois

$5,604

$3,659

Indiana

$5,112

$3,338

Iowa

$4,647

$3,034

Kansas

$4,812

$3,142

Kentucky

$4,924

$3,215

Louisiana

$5,464

$3,567

Maine

$4,936

$3,223

Maryland

$5,811

$3,794

Massachusetts

$5,988

$3,910

Michigan

$5,516

$3,601

Minnesota

$6,208

$4,054

Mississippi

$4,966

$3,242

Missouri

$4,907

$3,204

Montana

$5,106

$3,334

Nebraska

$4,990

$3,258

Nevada

$5,271

$3,442

New Hampshire

$5,288

$3,452

New Jersey

$6,405

$4,182

New Mexico

$4,867

$3,178

New York

$6,027

$3,935

North Carolina

$4,838

$3,159

North Dakota

$5,375

$3,510

Ohio

$5,030

$3,284

Oklahoma

$5,383

$3,514

Oregon

$5,490

$3,585

Pennsylvania

$5,666

$3,699

Rhode Island

$6,040

$3,943

South Carolina

$5,155

$3,366

South Dakota

$4,803

$3,136

Tennessee

$4,844

$3,163

Texas

$5,235

$3,418

Utah

$5,456

$3,562

Vermont

$5,356

$3,497

Virginia

$5,210

$3,402

Washington

$5,812

$3,795

West Virginia

$5,214

$3,404

Wisconsin

$5,503

$3,593

Wyoming

$5,358

$3,498

