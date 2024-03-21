Knee arthroscopy costs at ASCs vs. HOPDs in each state

The average cost of a knee arthroscopy with cartilage removal at a hospital outpatient department in California is $6,063, compared to $3,959 at an ASC, according to data from insurance company Sidecar Health's cost calculator.
Here is how the average costs for a knee arthroscopy with cartilage removal compare at HOPDs and ASCs in each state and Washington, D.C.:
|
State
|
Average cost for outpatient hospitals
|
Average cost for ASCs
|
Alabama
|
$4,882
|
$3,188
|
Alaska
|
$6,606
|
$4,313
|
Arizona
|
$5,525
|
$3,607
|
Arkansas
|
$4,840
|
$3,160
|
California
|
$6,063
|
$3,959
|
Colorado
|
$5,337
|
$3,484
|
Connecticut
|
$5,839
|
$3,813
|
Delaware
|
$5,674
|
$3,705
|
District of Columbia
|
$5,625
|
$3,672
|
Florida
|
$5,361
|
$3,500
|
Georgia
|
$5,025
|
$3,281
|
Hawaii
|
$5,082
|
$3,318
|
Idaho
|
$4,938
|
$3,224
|
Illinois
|
$5,604
|
$3,659
|
Indiana
|
$5,112
|
$3,338
|
Iowa
|
$4,647
|
$3,034
|
Kansas
|
$4,812
|
$3,142
|
Kentucky
|
$4,924
|
$3,215
|
Louisiana
|
$5,464
|
$3,567
|
Maine
|
$4,936
|
$3,223
|
Maryland
|
$5,811
|
$3,794
|
Massachusetts
|
$5,988
|
$3,910
|
Michigan
|
$5,516
|
$3,601
|
Minnesota
|
$6,208
|
$4,054
|
Mississippi
|
$4,966
|
$3,242
|
Missouri
|
$4,907
|
$3,204
|
Montana
|
$5,106
|
$3,334
|
Nebraska
|
$4,990
|
$3,258
|
Nevada
|
$5,271
|
$3,442
|
New Hampshire
|
$5,288
|
$3,452
|
New Jersey
|
$6,405
|
$4,182
|
New Mexico
|
$4,867
|
$3,178
|
New York
|
$6,027
|
$3,935
|
North Carolina
|
$4,838
|
$3,159
|
North Dakota
|
$5,375
|
$3,510
|
Ohio
|
$5,030
|
$3,284
|
Oklahoma
|
$5,383
|
$3,514
|
Oregon
|
$5,490
|
$3,585
|
Pennsylvania
|
$5,666
|
$3,699
|
Rhode Island
|
$6,040
|
$3,943
|
South Carolina
|
$5,155
|
$3,366
|
South Dakota
|
$4,803
|
$3,136
|
Tennessee
|
$4,844
|
$3,163
|
Texas
|
$5,235
|
$3,418
|
Utah
|
$5,456
|
$3,562
|
Vermont
|
$5,356
|
$3,497
|
Virginia
|
$5,210
|
$3,402
|
Washington
|
$5,812
|
$3,795
|
West Virginia
|
$5,214
|
$3,404
|
Wisconsin
|
$5,503
|
$3,593
|
Wyoming
|
$5,358
|
$3,498