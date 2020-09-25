How a Tennessee practice approaches outpatient total joints — 2 insightful quotes

Orthopedic surgeons at the Bone & Joint Institute of Tennessee in Franklin use Mako SmartRobotics technology to facilitate outpatient total joint replacements, according to the Williamson Herald.

Two quotes from orthopedic surgeon Cory Calendine, MD, on patient recovery and pain management for outpatient total joints at Bone & Joint Institute's ASC:

1. Patient recovery. "We let them full weight bear after a hip or knee replacement right away, so many have elected to go home the same day."

2. Pain management. "We think about narcotics treating pain, but in truth, they have just massive side effects, not to mention the growing concern, of course, about opioid addiction. So, we've turned to regional anesthesia techniques. What I mean by that — it's like numbing up the area like the dentist would, if you will, so we're able to do selective nerve blocks around the joint replacement so that we have to give patients less narcotic pain medicine. … So, they have less pain, and they can do therapy earlier on."

