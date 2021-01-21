How 2 Tennessee orthopedic practices are capitalizing on total hips

Memphis, Tenn.-based providers Campbell Clinic and OrthoSouth jumped on CMS' decision to allow ASCs to perform outpatient total hip replacements, the Memphis Business Journal reported Jan. 20.

Campbell Clinic has performed outpatient total joints since 2013. The practice expects to perform a "couple hundred" total hip replacements this year, with volume increasing in subsequent years.

OrthoSouth, too, anticipates a "surge of volume coming" in 2021, but doesn't believe it'll be as strong as when total knee replacements were first approved.

The practice performed about 25 percent of its total knee replacements on Medicare patients in 2020, but believes the total hip replacement patients will have more limiting factors.

