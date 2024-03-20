Hip arthroscopy costs at ASCs vs HOPDs in each state

Hip arthroscopies cost an average of $11,420 at hospital outpatient departments in California, compared to $6,811 at ASCs, according to data from insurance company Sidecar Health's cost calculator.
Here is how the average costs for hip arthroscopies compare at HOPDs and ASCs in each state and Washington, D.C.:
|
State
|
Average cost for outpatient hospitals
|
Average cost for ASCs
|
Alabama
|
$9,196
|
$5,484
|
Alaska
|
$12,443
|
$7,421
|
Arizona
|
$10,406
|
$6,207
|
Arkansas
|
$9,116
|
$5,437
|
California
|
$11,420
|
$6,811
|
Colorado
|
$10,052
|
$5,995
|
Connecticut
|
$10,999
|
$6,560
|
Delaware
|
$10,688
|
$6,374
|
District of Columbia
|
$10,594
|
$6,319
|
Florida
|
$10,097
|
$6,022
|
Georgia
|
$9,464
|
$5,645
|
Hawaii
|
$9,573
|
$5,709
|
Idaho
|
$9,301
|
$5,547
|
Illinois
|
$10,556
|
$6,296
|
Indiana
|
$9,630
|
$5,743
|
Iowa
|
$8,753
|
$5,220
|
Kansas
|
$9,064
|
$5,406
|
Kentucky
|
$9,274
|
$5,531
|
Louisiana
|
$10,291
|
$6,138
|
Maine
|
$9,297
|
$5,545
|
Maryland
|
$10,946
|
$6,528
|
Massachusetts
|
$11,280
|
$6,727
|
Michigan
|
$10,390
|
$6,197
|
Minnesota
|
$11,694
|
$6,975
|
Mississippi
|
$9,353
|
$5,578
|
Missouri
|
$9,243
|
$5,513
|
Montana
|
$9,617
|
$5,736
|
Nebraska
|
$9,398
|
$5,605
|
Nevada
|
$9,929
|
$5,922
|
New Hampshire
|
$9,959
|
$5,940
|
New Jersey
|
$12,065
|
$7,196
|
New Mexico
|
$9,168
|
$5,468
|
New York
|
$11,352
|
$6,771
|
North Carolina
|
$9,112
|
$5,434
|
North Dakota
|
$10,125
|
$6,039
|
Ohio
|
$9,474
|
$5,651
|
Oklahoma
|
$10,139
|
$6,047
|
Oregon
|
$10,341
|
$6,168
|
Pennsylvania
|
$10,672
|
$6,365
|
Rhode Island
|
$11,376
|
$6,785
|
South Carolina
|
$9,709
|
$5,791
|
South Dakota
|
$9,047
|
$5,396
|
Tennessee
|
$9,125
|
$5,442
|
Texas
|
$9,861
|
$5,881
|
Utah
|
$10,276
|
$6,129
|
Vermont
|
$10,088
|
$6,017
|
Virginia
|
$9,814
|
$5,853
|
Washington
|
$10,947
|
$6,529
|
West Virginia
|
$9,821
|
$5,857
|
Wisconsin
|
$10,366
|
$6,182
|
Wyoming
|
$10,091
|
$6,019