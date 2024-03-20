Hip arthroscopy costs at ASCs vs HOPDs in each state

Ariana Portalatin -  

Hip arthroscopies cost an average of $11,420 at hospital outpatient departments in California, compared to $6,811 at ASCs, according to data from insurance company Sidecar Health's cost calculator.

Here is how the average costs for hip arthroscopies compare at HOPDs and ASCs in each state and Washington, D.C.:

State

Average cost for outpatient hospitals

Average cost for ASCs

Alabama

$9,196

$5,484

Alaska

$12,443

$7,421

Arizona

$10,406

$6,207

Arkansas

$9,116

$5,437

California

$11,420

$6,811

Colorado

$10,052

$5,995

Connecticut

$10,999

$6,560

Delaware

$10,688

$6,374

District of Columbia

$10,594

$6,319

Florida

$10,097

$6,022

Georgia

$9,464

$5,645

Hawaii

$9,573

$5,709

Idaho

$9,301

$5,547

Illinois

$10,556

$6,296

Indiana

$9,630

$5,743

Iowa

$8,753

$5,220

Kansas

$9,064

$5,406

Kentucky

$9,274

$5,531

Louisiana

$10,291

$6,138

Maine

$9,297

$5,545

Maryland

$10,946

$6,528

Massachusetts

$11,280

$6,727

Michigan

$10,390

$6,197

Minnesota

$11,694

$6,975

Mississippi

$9,353

$5,578

Missouri

$9,243

$5,513

Montana

$9,617

$5,736

Nebraska

$9,398

$5,605

Nevada

$9,929

$5,922

New Hampshire

$9,959

$5,940

New Jersey

$12,065

$7,196

New Mexico

$9,168

$5,468

New York

$11,352

$6,771

North Carolina

$9,112

$5,434

North Dakota

$10,125

$6,039

Ohio

$9,474

$5,651

Oklahoma

$10,139

$6,047

Oregon

$10,341

$6,168

Pennsylvania

$10,672

$6,365

Rhode Island

$11,376

$6,785

South Carolina

$9,709

$5,791

South Dakota

$9,047

$5,396

Tennessee

$9,125

$5,442

Texas

$9,861

$5,881

Utah

$10,276

$6,129

Vermont

$10,088

$6,017

Virginia

$9,814

$5,853

Washington

$10,947

$6,529

West Virginia

$9,821

$5,857

Wisconsin

$10,366

$6,182

Wyoming

$10,091

$6,019

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast