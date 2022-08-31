Former Zimmer Biomet exec joins Maxx Orthopedics to help with ASC strategy

Carly Behm -  

Todd Davis, a former Zimmer Biomet executive, has joined Maxx Orthopedics as a strategic advisor.

Mr. Davis will work with the device maker to advance its ASC business, according to an Aug. 30 company news release. He has more than 30 years of experience in orthopedics and was president and general manager of Zimmer Biomet's global knee business.

Maxx Orthopedics focuses on total knee and hip replacement devices. It also has a Quick Recovery System that Mr. Davis said would be ideal for the ASC environment.

