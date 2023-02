C. Kris Hanby, MD, on Jan. 19 performed the first robot-assisted total knee replacement in northern Arkansas.

Dr. Hanby used Zimmer Biomet's Rosa robot at Precision Surgical Center of Northwest Arkansas in Rogers, according to a Feb. 4 news release.

Robot-assisted joint replacement is offered at the ASC by physicians with Ozark Orthopaedics in Fayetteville, Ark.