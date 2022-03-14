Devicemaker sued over hip replacement implants

Three hip replacement recipients are suing surgical devicemaker Exactech, Law Firm Newswire reported March 11.

The Exactech Connexion GXL recipients say their implants are defective and allege the company knew, but never warned them or their surgeons, according to the report. All three plaintiffs say they suffered severe pain, decreased motion and bone and tissue destruction because of early device failure.

All three hip replacement recipients will need corrective surgery, according to the report.

The FDA recalled the device in June 2021 after Exactech told its sales agents there was an increased risk of premature wear, the report said. Before that, Exactech told surgeons that the device had been phased out and replaced by a newer product, but didn't mention pending recalls, according to the report.