COVID-19 leads ASC to add total joints earlier than planned: 5 insights

DuPage Medical Group's ASC in Lombard, Ill., has logged its first total joint replacement surgery, according to Maria McGowan, senior vice president of marketing for the group.

Five things to know:

1. The Downers Grove, Ill.-based medical group originally planned to introduce outpatient total joint replacements this fall, but moved up the start date due to the pandemic.

2. The pressure COVID-19 placed on hospitals "brought the growing need for this service to the forefront," Ms. McGowan said in an email to Becker's.

3. Previously, DuPage's orthopedic surgeons performed all total joints at affiliated local hospitals. The Surgical Center of DuPage Medical Group offers lower infection risk, faster recovery time and reduced surgical costs, DuPage said.

4. In addition to orthopedic services, the ASC offers plastic and reconstructive surgery, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, urology, vascular surgery and general surgery.

5. DuPage Medical Group is one of Illinois' largest independent multispecialty physician groups, with more than 700 physician members.

