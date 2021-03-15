Beacon Orthopaedics performs 4,000th outpatient total joint replacement

Cincinnati-based Beacon Orthopaedics performed its 4,000th total joint replacement in an ASC setting, the practice announced March 15.

Beacon attributes its success in the field to the advances made in postoperative pain management over the last six years.

The practice also highlighted the cost benefit joint replacement procedures in the ASC setting poses to patients. Andy Blankemeyer, Beacon CEO, said: "By utilizing our outpatient facilities, we are able to save patients, insurance companies and employers up to 45 percent when compared to traditional hospital-based services. We are constantly working to lower the cost of care for our patients by providing care in the safest and most cost-efficient setting."

