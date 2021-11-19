ASC total joint replacements projected to grow 95% by 2026

The ASC market is estimated to be worth between $30 billion and $40 billion, with the projected shift in musculoskeletal and cardiac care to the outpatient setting to spark further growth in the coming years, according to a report from Research and Markets.

Three details:

1. Total joint replacements at ASCs are anticipated to increase 95 percent over the next five years.

2. Cardiovascular procedures in outpatient settings are estimated to grow from 10 percent up to as much as 35 percent by the mid-2020s.

3. ASC surgical procedure claims decreased almost 10 percent in 2020, primarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

