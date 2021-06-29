Becker's has featured dozens of total joint physicians from across the country so far this year.

Here are 32 total joint ASC physicians to know.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Ariana Portalatin at aportalatin@beckershealthcare.com.

David Allmacher, MD. Missoula (Mont.) Bone & Joint Surgery Center: Dr. Allmacher earned his medical degree from the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, now known as the Anschutz Medical Campus, in Aurora, Colo. He went on to complete a residency at the University of Iowa in Iowa City and a fellowship at Colorado Joint Replacement in Denver.

Michael Ast, MD. Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City): Dr. Ast earned his medical degree from the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia. He completed a residency at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York City.

Mark Barba, MD. OrthoIllinois Surgery Center (Rockford): Dr. Barba earned his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago and completed his residency at Wayne State University in Detroit. He completed a fellowship at Rush University in Chicago.

Kent Boese, MD. Advanced Surgery Center (Omaha, Neb.): Dr. Boese earned his medical degree from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. He completed his residency at Scott and White Memorial Hospital in Temple, Texas, and a fellowship at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.

Herman Botero, DO. Knoxville (Tenn.) Orthopaedic Surgery Center: Dr. Botero earned his medical degree from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio and a fellowship at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

Barron Bremner, DO. Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center (West Des Moines, Iowa): Dr. Bremner earned his medical degree from Des Moines (Iowa) University and completed a residency at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

James Bresch, MD. Illinois Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Surgery Center (Morton Grove. Ill.): Dr. Bresch earned his medical degree from Loyola University in Chicago and completed a residency at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago.

Wayne Burkhead Jr., MD. North Central Surgical Center (Dallas): Dr. Burkhead earned his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. He completed a residency at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas and a fellowship at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

Arthur Christiano, MD. New England Surgical Suites (Natick, Mass.): Dr. Christiano earned his medical degree from New York Medical College in Valhalla, N.Y., and completed residencies at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, N.J., and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. He then completed a fellowship at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.

Wesley Clark, MD. West Bank Surgery Center (Harvey, La.): Dr. Clark earned his medical degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans. He completed a residency at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans and a fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Casey Cornelius, DO. Vancouver (Wash.) Clinic: Dr. Cornelius earned a doctor of osteopathic medicine from the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency at POH Regional Medical Center in Pontiac, Mich.

Michael Daines, MD. Idaho Surgery Center (Caldwell): Dr. Daines earned his medical degree from Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City. He completed a residency at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City and a fellowship at Oxford University in England.

John Dorris III, MD. Athens (Ga.) Orthopedic Clinic ASC: Dr. Dorris earned his medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans. He went on to complete his residency at Emory University in Atlanta and a fellowship at Steadman Hawkins Clinic in Vail, Colo.

John Edwards, MD. Mountain West Surgery Center (Bountiful, Utah): Dr. Edwards earned his medical degree from the University of Utah School of Medicine in Salt Lake City. He went on to complete a residency at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. He then completed a fellowship at the American Sports Medicine Institute in Birmingham, Ala., and second fellowship with AO Trauma in Switzerland.

Jonathan Garino, MD. Premier Orthopaedics (Newtown Square, Pa.): Dr. Garino earned his medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C., and completed his residency at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center in New York City. He completed a fellowship at University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

David Garras, MD. Munster (Ind.) Specialty Surgery Center: Dr. Garras earned his medical degree from Duke University in Durham, N.C. He completed a residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia and a fellowship with Charlotte, N.C.-based OrthoCarolina.

Jeffrey Garrett, MD. Advanced Center for Joint Surgery (Cumming, Ga.): Dr. Garrett earned his medical degree from East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine in Greenville, N.C. He completed his residency and fellowship at Wake Forest University Health Sciences in Winston-Salem, N.C. He completed a second fellowship at Tampa General Hospital in Florida.

R.J. Hall, MD. Alpine Surgery Center (Anchorage, Alaska): Dr. Hall earned his medical degree from the University of Iowa School of Medicine in Iowa City and completed his residency at the San Francisco Orthopedic Residency Training Center.

Wallace Huff, MD. Bluegrass Specialty Surgery Center (Lexington, Ky.): Dr. Huff earned his medical degree from Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk. He completed a residency and fellowship at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

Paul Hughes, MD. Campus Surgery Center (Daly City, Calif.): Dr. Hughes earned his medical degree from University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles. He completed his residency at George Washington University Medical School in Washington, D.C., and a fellowship at Washington University in St. Louis.

Keith Jarbo, MD. Gateway Surgery Center (Phoenix, Ariz.): Dr. Jarbo earned his medical degree from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and completed his residency at Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center in Phoenix. He then completed a fellowship at the UHZ Sports Medicine Institute in Coral Gables, Fla.

John Lapkass, MD. Creekside Surgery Center (Anchorage, Alaska): Dr. Lapkass earned his medical degree from the University of California at San Diego and completed his residency at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center in Denver.

William Lowry, MD. Center for Special Surgery (St. Petersburg, Fla.): Dr. Lowry earned his medical degree from the University of Illinois Abraham Lincoln School of Medicine and completed a residency at Cook County Hospital, both in Chicago.

Jonathan Main, MD. Wisconsin Specialty Surgery Center (Kenosha): Dr. Main earned his medical degree from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago. He completed a residency and fellowship at the University of Illinois Center for Athletic Medicine in Chicago.

Matthew Nadaud, MD. Knoxville (Tenn.) Orthopaedic Surgery Center: Dr. Nadaud earned his medical degree at the University of Toledo (Ohio) College of Medicine and Life Sciences and completed his residency at Summa Health System in Akron, Ohio. He completed his fellowship at Charlotte (N.C.) Orthopaedic Specialists.

Cass Nakasone, MD. Minimally Invasive Surgery of Hawaii (Honolulu): Dr. Nakasone earned his medical degree from the John A. Burns School of Medicine in Honolulu and completed his residency program at the University of Hawaii.

Ryan Naujoks, MD. Orthopedic Associates of Middletown (Conn.): Dr. Naujoks earned his medical degree and completed his residency at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington. He completed a fellowship at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Jeffrey Noblin, MD. Bienville Surgery Center (Vancleave, Miss.): Dr. Noblin earned his medical degree and completed his residency at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson. He completed a fellowship at the University at Kansas City (Mo.).

Martin O'Malley, MD. SurgiCare of Manhattan (New York City): Dr. O'Malley earned his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland. He completed a residency at Tufts University affiliated hospitals in Boston and a fellowship at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

Raj Pandya, MD. Atlanta Orthopedic Institute: Dr. Pandya earned his medical degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and completed two fellowships at the American Sports Medicine Institute in Birmingham and with the AO Foundation in Switzerland.

Terry Reardon, MD. Orthopedic Associates of Middletown: Dr. Reardon earned his medical degree from the University of Virginia School of Medicine in Charlottesville, and completed his residency at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester. He completed a fellowship at New England Baptist Hospital in Boston.

Grant Zarzour, MD. Gulf Coast Surgical Partners (Mobile, Ala.): Dr. Zarzour earned his medical degree at the University of South Alabama College of Medicine in Mobile and completed his residency at the University of South Alabama Medical Center. He completed his fellowship at the Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Jackson.