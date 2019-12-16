3 things to know about orthopedic surgeon salary growth, demand & hospital revenue generated

Three reports showed increased demand and pay for orthopedic surgeons this year

:

1. Orthopedic surgeons were one of the top 10 highest paid specialists, according to Doximity's U.S. Physician Employment report, earning $526,385.

2. According to physician search firm Merritt Hawkins' 2019 review of advanced practitioner recruiting incentives, orthopedic surgeons were the No. 13 most recruited specialty by total search assignments.

3. Orthopedic surgery remains a high earning specialty for hospitals, according to the 2019 inpatient/outpatient revenue survey from Merritt Hawkins. Orthopedic surgeons came in the No. 4 spot for the highest revenue generating specialties, generating $3,286,764 on average. The amount of revenue orthopedic surgeons generated rose 19 percent from 2016's number at $2,746,605.

