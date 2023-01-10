2 OrthoAlliance practices partner to provide outpatient care

Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville and New Albany-based JIS Orthopedics, both in Ohio, have partnered to provide outpatient orthopedic care in Cambridge (Ohio) Surgical Suites.

This is the first partnership between the two practices, according to a Jan. 10 news release shared with Becker's. Both practices are part of OrthoAlliance, a management services organization.

"The new facility will bring convenience, value, and improved accessibility to the people living in and around Cambridge," Keith Berend, MD, OrthoAlliance chief medical development officer and JIS Orthopedics surgeon said in the release. "The presence of this center in the community will greatly reduce the drive time and distance for patients, who can now stay local for world-class surgery and care."