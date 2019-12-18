12 ASCs adding total joint replacements in 2019

The following 12 practices have added total joint procedures in 2019:

1. Physicians at Northwell Health's Manhasset, N.Y.-based Schwartz Ambulatory Center began performing total hip replacement surgery in February.

2. Edina, Minn.-based Twin Cities Pain Clinic began offering total joint replacements at its ASC that opened in September.

3. Vantage Surgery Center began offering same-day total joint replacement procedures after moving from Medford, N.J., to a new building in Moorestown, N.J.

4. Surgeons performed the first outpatient total knee and hip arthroplasty surgeries in April at Michigan Medicine's Ann Arbor-based Brighton Center for Specialty Care.

5. Physicians at Danbury, Conn.-based Orthopaedic & Specialty Surgery Center performed its first robotic knee replacements earlier this year.

6. San Rafael, Calif.-based Marin Specialty Surgery Center is moving to a larger location later this year to accommodate outpatient total joint procedures.

7. Texas Health Surgery Center Rockwall (Texas) began offering outpatient total joint procedures in June.

8. Surgeons at OrthoArizona's Gateway Surgery Center in Phoenix added anterior hip replacements in August.

9. Frank J. Pompo, MD, an orthopedic surgeon at the Litchfield Hills Surgery Center in Torrington, Conn., performed the ASC's first unicompartmental knee replacement in June.

10. Flowood, Miss.-based Capital Ortho clinicians performed a partial knee replacement using the Navio robotic system in June.

11. Steindler Orthopedic Clinic is now offering total knee replacements at Iowa City (Iowa) Ambulatory Surgical Center through its Joint Center of Excellence program.

12. Dr. Samuel Messieh, who practices at Winter Haven (Fla.) Hospital, plans to establish an outpatient knee replacement program by the end of this year.

