10 total joint ASC physicians to know

Ten total joint ASC physicians to know:

Kent Boese, MD. Advanced Surgery Center (Omaha, Neb.). Dr. Boese earned his medical degree from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. He completed his residency at Scott and White Memorial Hospital in Temple, Texas, and a fellowship at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.James Bresch, MD. Illinois Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Surgery Center (Morton Grove. Ill.). Dr. Bresch earned his medical degree from Loyola University in Chicago and completed a residency at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago.

Wesley Clark, MD. West Bank Surgery Center (Harvey, La.). Dr. Clark earned his medical degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans. He completed a residency at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans and a fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Michael Daines, MD. Idaho Surgery Center (Caldwell). Dr. Daines earned his medical degree from Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City. He completed a residency at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City and a fellowship at Oxford University in England.

Jeffrey Garrett, MD. Advanced Center for Joint Surgery (Cumming, Ga.). Dr. Garrett earned his medical degree from East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine in Greenville, N.C. He completed his residency and fellowship at Wake Forest University Health Sciences in Winston-Salem, N.C. He completed a second fellowship at Tampa General Hospital in Florida.

Wallace Huff, MD. Bluegrass Specialty Surgery Center (Lexington, Ky.). Dr. Huff earned his medical degree from Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk. He completed a residency and fellowship at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

Paul Hughes, MD. Campus Surgery Center (Daly City, Calif.). Dr. Hughes earned his medical degree from University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles. He completed his residency at George Washington University Medical School in Washington, D.C., and a fellowship at Washington University in St. Louis.

John Lapkass, MD. Creekside Surgery Center (Anchorage, Alaska). Dr. Lapkass earned his medical degree from the University of California at San Diego and completed his residency at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center in Denver.

William Lowry, MD. Center for Special Surgery (St. Petersburg, Fla.). Dr. Lowry earned his medical degree from the University of Illinois Abraham Lincoln School of Medicine and completed a residency at Cook County Hospital, both in Chicago.

Grant Zarzour, MD. Gulf Coast Surgical Partners (Mobile, Ala.). Dr. Zarzour earned his medical degree at the University of South Alabama College of Medicine in Mobile and completed his residency at the University of South Alabama Medical Center. He completed his fellowship at the Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Jackson.

