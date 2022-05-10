10 total joint ASC physicians to know

Below are 10 physicians performing total joint replacements at ASCs:

Editor's note: This is not a list of top surgeons, but a list highlighting professional accomplishments. Becker's does not endorse any surgeons featured on this list.

This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com.

Scott Abraham, MD. Overland Park (Kan.) Surgical Suites. Dr. Abraham is the sports medicine provider for Raymore-Peculiar high schools in Missouri. He is also a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

Torey Botti, MD. Surgery Center at Flagstaff (Ariz.) Bone & Joint. Dr. Botti is president and co-founder of Flagstaff Sports Institute, a nonprofit that supports young athletes with injury prevention and sports performance enhancement. He specializes in computer-assisted total knee replacement, unicompartmental knee replacement and minimally invasive arthroscopic techniques.

Travis Clegg, MD. Landmark Surgical Suites (Jefferson, Ind.). Dr. Clegg has performed more than 2,000 minimally invasive hip and knee replacements. He also performs shoulder and knee arthroscopies, including rotator cuff repair, meniscus surgery and cartilage procedures.

Mark D'Onofrio, MD. Lancaster (Ohio) Specialty Surgery Center. Dr. D'Onofrio has been in practice for 17 years. He specializes in minimally invasive total and partial joint replacement.

Mark Hanna, MD. Resurgens Orthopaedics (Atlanta). In addition to outpatient hip and knee replacements, Dr. Hanna has expertise in quad sparing total knee replacement and anterior approach total hip replacement. He also has experience performing reconstructive surgery of the hip and knee and robotic partial knee replacement/MAKOplasty.

Michael Higgins, MD. Careplex Orthopaedic Ambulatory Surgery Center (Hampton, Va.). He performs computer-navigated and robotic-assisted knee replacements and direct anterior approach hip surgery. In addition to total joint replacements, he also specializes in ACL repair, meniscal repair and more.

Clint Wooten, MD. Surgery Center at South Ogden (Utah). Dr. Wooten is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons and the Utah State Orthopaedic Society. He is also the team physician for the Ogden Raptors professional baseball team.

Michael Joyce, MD. Orthopaedic Sports Specialists (​Glastonbury, Conn.). Dr. Joyce is the founder of Connecticut Joint Replacement Institute and co-director of the Connecticut Sports Medicine Institute, which are both part of St.Francis Hospital in Hartford, Conn. He is also president and CEO of Lighthouse Surgery Center.

Robert Mannherz, MD. ValueHealth Muve (Warminster, Pa.). Dr. Mannherz is a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. He specializes in total knee unicompartmental knee, total hip and replacements.

Craig Tingey, MD. Desert Orthopaedic Center (Las Vegas). In addition to total knee, hip and shoulder replacements, Dr. Tingey specializes in sports medicine and arthroscopic surgery. He is also a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.