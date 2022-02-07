10 total joint ASC physicians to know

Below are 10 physicians performing total joint replacements at ASCs:

Editor's note: This is not a list of top surgeons, but rather a list highlighting professional accomplishments. Becker's does not endorse any surgeons featured on this list.

This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com.

Joseph Burkhardt, DO. Brookside Surgery Center (Battle Creek, Mich.). Dr. Burkhardt performed Brookside Surgery Center's first total knee replacement procedure in September 2014. The center is the first ASC in Michigan to perform total knee replacement surgery.

Robert Cusick, MD. Champaign (Ill.) Surgery Center at the Fields. Dr. Cusick specializes in hip and knee replacement, joint preservation surgery, and arthroscopy of the hip and knee. He completed the first total knee replacement at Champaign Surgery Center at the Fields in August 2020.

Martin Gelbke, MD. Bridger Orthopedic (Bozeman, Mont.). Dr. Gelbke is the president of Bridger Orthopedic. He also has surgical privileges at Bozeman Health, Livingston (Mont.) Healthcare and Rocky Mountain Surgical Center in Bozeman.

Robert Gorab, MD. Orthopaedic Specialty Institute Medical Group of Orange County (Calif.). Dr. Gorab is the chief medical officer at the Irvine, Calif.-based Hoag Orthopedic Institute and serves on its board. He is also one of the managing partners of Orthopaedic Specialty Institute.

Alexander Gordon, MD. Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (Des Plaines). Dr. Gordon specializes in treating adult hip and knee conditions. He has expertise in performing minimal-incision total hip replacements.

James Phillips, MD. Boston Out Patient Surgical Suites (Waltham, Mass.). Dr. Phillips is a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, American Society for Surgery of the Hand and Physician Leadership Committee. His clinical interests include total knee and hip replacement and minimally invasive total joint replacement.

Robert Schmidt, MD. Texas Health Joint Replacement Surgery Center (Fort Worth). Dr. Schmidt founded Texas Hip and Knee Center in 1989 and serves as Texas Health Joint Replacement Surgery Center's medical director. He is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and has performed over 10,000 hip and knee surgeries.

Krishna Tripuraneni, MD. New Mexico Orthopaedic Associates (Albuquerque). Dr. Tripuraneni's primary focus is total knee and hip replacement. He also performs hip replacements and hip revisions, knee replacements, partial knee replacements and revisions.

Zaneb Yaseen, MD. OrthoGeorgia (Macon). Dr. Yaseen is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a subspecialty certificate in orthopedic sports medicine. Her interests include total knee, shoulder and hip, as well as shoulder and knee joint replacement.

Andrew Wickline, MD. (New Hartford, N.Y.). Dr. Wickline is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with more than 17 years of experience. He has also developed a total knee replacement recovery technique called therapy-free total knee replacement.