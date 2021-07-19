Here are 10 total joint ASC physicians to know:

Matthew Barber, MD. Gulf Coast Surgical Partners (Mobile, Ala.): Dr. Barber earned his medical degree from the University of South Alabama College of Medicine in Mobile, where he also completed his residency. He then completed a fellowship at the Arizona Institute for Bone and Joint Disorders in Phoenix.

Bryan Beardsley, MD. Lewis and Clark Outpatient Surgery (Lewiston, Idaho): Dr. Beardsley earned his medical degree from Loma Linda (Calif.) University School of Medicine, where he also completed his residency.

Daniel Chan, MD. Cypress Creek Outpatient Surgical Center (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.): Dr. Chan earned his medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor. He completed his residency at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and a fellowship at Hospital for Special Surgery and Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City.

Stephen Cummings, MD. Surgical Suites of Coastal Virginia (Williamsburg): Dr. Cummings earned his medical degree from Loyola University in Chicago. He completed his residency at North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System, now called Northwell Health, in New Hyde Park, N.Y. He followed that with a fellowship at the Florida Orthopaedic Institute in Tampa.

John Daniels, MD. Algonquin Road Surgery Center (Lake in the Hills, Ill.): Dr. Daniels earned his medical degree from the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield. He also completed a residency at Michigan State University McLaren Health Care.

Daniel Daluga, MD. Unity Surgical Center (Lafayette, Ind.): Dr. Daluga earned his medical degree from the University of Illinois in Chicago and completed a residency at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Ill. He completed fellowships at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio; the American Orthopaedic Association at the University of Toronto in Canada; and the former Rush Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center in Chicago, now known as Rush University Medical Center.

Jonathan Dattilo, MD. Coastal Orthopedics (Bradenton, Fla.): Dr. Dattilo earned his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore. He completed his residency at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and a fellowship at the Anderson Orthopaedic Research Institute in Alexandria, Va.

Thomas Peatman, MD. Fremont (Calif.) Surgery Center: Dr. Peatman earned his medical degree from the University of California, Irvine, and then completed his residency at the University of Illinois in Chicago. He is currently a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

Richard Sellers, MD. North Florida Surgery Center (Pensacola): Dr. Sellers earned his medical degree from Tulane University in New Orleans. He completed a residency at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles and a fellowship at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles.

Robert Zehr, MD. Seaside Surgery Center (Naples, Fla.): Dr. Zehr earned his medical degree from St. Louis University School of Medicine. He completed a residency with the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, followed by a fellowship at the University of Florida in Gainesville.