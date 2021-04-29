10 states with biggest growth of total knee surgeries in 2020

Surgeons in 10 states performed more total knee replacements in 2020 than in 2019, according to data from Definitive Healthcare.

Here are the 10 states and percentage of total 2019 total joints performed in 2020:



1. Washington: 127.7 percent

2. Vermont: 122.7 percent

3. South Carolina: 119.3 percent

4. Mississippi: 117.9 percent

5. Louisiana: 117.1 percent

6. North Carolina: 106.5 percent

7. Illinois: 106.4 percent

8. Georgia: 106.3 percent

9. Tennessee: 103.9 percent

10. New Mexico: 101.8 percent

