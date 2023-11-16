USPI's orthopedic strategy: 3 notes

USPI saw "midteens" growth in total joint replacements at its ASCs over the third quarter in 2022, according to an Oct. 30 earnings call transcribed by Seeking Alpha.

Three notes:

1. USPI added six centers in the third quarter, a majority of which were focused on high-acuity orthopedic procedures.

2.Thirty-six percent of USPI's 2022 cases were musculoskeletal, according to a second-quarter report from Tenet.

3. USPI, like many ASC chains, is focusing on high-acuity procedure growth such as orthopedic surgeries to drive growth.