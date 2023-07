Top 15 medtech companies by revenue | 2023

Abbott has overtaken Medtronic as the largest medical devicemaker in the world, according to Medical Product Outsourcing's 2023 report.

Here are the top 15 medical device companies by revenue:

1. Abbott: $31.27 billion

2. Medtronic: $31.23 billion

3. Johnson & Johnson: $27.43 billion

4. Siemens Healthineers: $21.13 billion

5. BD: $18.87 billion

6. GE HealthCare: $18.46 billion

7. Stryker: $18.45 billion

8. Philips: $16.50 billion

9. Cardinal Health: $15.89 billion

10. Baxter: $15.11 billion

11. Boston Scientific: $12.68 billion

12. Essilor Luxottica: $12.55 billion

13. Danaher: $10.85 billion

14. B. Braun: $9.07 billion

15. Alcon: $8.65 billion