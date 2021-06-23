PE firm, orthopedic & podiatry group launch musculoskeletal practice management platform

Private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners and two physician practices are teaming up for a musculoskeletal practice management platform, according to a June 22 news release.

Trinity partnered with Los Angeles Orthopaedic Surgery Specialists and Portland-based Northwest Extremity Specialists for the platform.

The Unity MSK platform will provide support services to orthopedic, podiatry and related ancillary specialty practices. Partner practices "maintain their clinical autonomy, identities and brands," the release said.

LAOSS serves patients at six locations across the greater Los Angeles area. NES’ providers offer podiatric care across 12 locations throughout the Portland metropolitan area.