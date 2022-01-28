Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon to treat US men's ice hockey team at Winter Olympics

Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon Michael Stuart, MD, will serve as the U.S. men's ice hockey team's physician for the fourth time at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Dr. Stuart served in the 1994, 2010 and 2014 Olympic Games. He is also the chief medical and safety officer for USA Hockey.

He will also work in the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee medical clinic to provide care to other Olympic athletes, according to a Jan. 28 press release.

"It's obviously an honor to represent our country. And it's a special opportunity for me to be part of a team, we really do work very closely together. We help each other out. And so I interface on a daily basis, not only with the athletic trainers, but also with our equipment managers, our coaches and, of course, our players, as well as the entire [United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee] medical team," Dr. Stuart said.