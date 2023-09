Here are five of the largest orthopedic practices in the U.S., listed by the number of physicians on the staff.

Rothman Orthopaedics (Philadelphia): 221

The CORE Institute (Phoenix): 188

OrthoLoneStar (Houston): 169

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (Des Plaines, Ill.): 162

The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics (Bethesda, Md.): 15