Cost of 10 orthopedic procedures with Medicare at ASCs vs. HOPDs 

Orthopedic procedures for patients with Medicare and no supplement are typically cheaper at ASCs, according to data from medicare.gov.
Here are the costs for patients after insurance for 10 procedures at ASCs versus hospital outpatient departments:
Therapeutic injection for carpal tunnel
ASC: $0
HOPD: $15
Tendon sheath incision for trigger finger
ASC: $109
HOPD: $146
Arthroscopically aided interior cruciate ligament repair
ASC: $246
HOPD: $520
Reconstruction of shoulder rotator cuff
ASC: $225
HOPD: $520
Removal of loose or foreign body, arthrotomy, hip
ASC: $224
HOPD: $519
Arthroscopy, knee, surgical; with meniscus repair
ASC: $222
HOPD: $235
Arthroscopy, knee, surgical; drilling for osteochondritis dissecans with bone grafting, with or without internal fixation
ASC: $156
HOPD: $476
Neuroplasty and transposition; ulnar nerve at elbow
ASC: $193
HOPD: $182
Repair of shoulder rotator cuff using an endoscope
ASC: $225
HOPD: $520
Incision to repair shoulder joint
ASC: $228
HOPD: $241
Release and/or relocation of median nerve of hand
ASC: $259
HOPD: $448
Removal of one knee cartilage using an endoscope
ASC: $392
HOPD: $705