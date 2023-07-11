Cost of 10 orthopedic procedures with Medicare at ASCs vs. HOPDs 

Orthopedic procedures for patients with Medicare and no supplement are typically cheaper at ASCs, according to data from medicare.gov.

Here are the costs for patients after insurance for 10 procedures at ASCs versus hospital outpatient departments:

Therapeutic injection for carpal tunnel

ASC: $0

HOPD: $15

Tendon sheath incision for trigger finger

ASC: $109

HOPD: $146

Arthroscopically aided interior cruciate ligament repair

ASC: $246

HOPD: $520

Reconstruction of shoulder rotator cuff

ASC: $225

HOPD: $520

Removal of loose or foreign body, arthrotomy, hip

ASC: $224

HOPD: $519

Arthroscopy, knee, surgical; with meniscus repair

ASC: $222

HOPD: $235

Arthroscopy, knee, surgical; drilling for osteochondritis dissecans with bone grafting, with or without internal fixation

ASC: $156

HOPD: $476

Neuroplasty and transposition; ulnar nerve at elbow

ASC: $193

HOPD: $182

Repair of shoulder rotator cuff using an endoscope

ASC: $225

HOPD: $520

Incision to repair shoulder joint

ASC: $228

HOPD: $241

Release and/or relocation of median nerve of hand

ASC: $259

HOPD: $448

Removal of one knee cartilage using an endoscope

ASC: $392

HOPD: $705