Leapfrog recognizes 13 ASCs with patient care excellence award

The Leapfrog Group released its first ever award for excellence in patient care to ASCs Nov. 30.

The quality and patient safety watchdog assessed ASCs based on mastery of quality standards across performance indicators including staffing, patient experience, hand hygiene, surgical checklist protocols and error prevention.



The Leapfrog Group honored the following 13 ASCs for excellence:



1. Baptist Medical Park Surgery Center (Pensacola, Fla.)

2. Elmhurst (Ill.) Outpatient Surgical Center

3. Grand Rapids (Mich.) Ophthalmology Surgical Care Center

4. Reno (Nev.) Orthopedic Surgery Center

5. Kernersville (N.C.) Outpatient

6. Surgical Eye Center (Greensboro, N.C.)

7. Novant Health Brunswick Endoscopy Center (Supply, N.C.)

8. Novant Health Outpatient Surgery (Huntersville, N.C.)

9. Novant Health Ballantyne Outpatient Surgery (Charlotte, N.C.)

10. Knoxville (Tenn.) Orthopaedic Surgery Center

11. Wolf River Surgery Center (Germantown, Tenn.)

12. Lebonheur East Surgery Center II (Memphis, Tenn.)

13. Fredericksburg (Va.) Ambulatory Surgery Center



Find ratings for all participating ASCs here.